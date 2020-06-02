He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a life member of VFW and Charter member of the Korean War Veterans, Chapter #289. Joe retired from the post office after 27 years. He was a HAM radio operator, graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, and a Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Hazel Cody; wife, Jody Cody; son, Alan Cody; sisters, Patsy and Mary Alice; and two brothers, Bruce and Ben.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Debra Neal and husband Wayne; two step-grandchildren, Briana and Chris (Nora); four step great grandchildren, Savannah, Matthew, Peyton, and Seth; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Martha Price.

Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Military Rites presented by the American Legion Posts 3/265. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50am.

It would please the family that your stories of Joe be shared with them, either by visiting www.hamlettdobson.com or mail to P.O. Box 27, Kingsport, TN 37662.

Debra would like to thank her sisters at heart during this time, Kim, Belinda, Janet, Pam, and Susie.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Joe Cody.