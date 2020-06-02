Jane McKamey Harris

She was a resident of Sullivan County and daughter to the late G. Maynard Mckamey and Dorothy Slaughter Baker. Jane was a 1948 graduate of Dobyns Bennett. She worked at the Kingsport Press and attended ETSU. She later worked at the General Sessions Court in Kingsport as a deputy clerk and secretary to Judge George Garrett. Jane joined the Colonial Heights United Methodist Church at an early age. Prior to her passing, she was one of the oldest living members.

Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Bill A. Harris (1989).

She is survived by her son, Robert Kent Harris and wife, Angie, of Kingsport; and special friend, Jerrie Hale, of Blountville.

Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for her care in her last days. A special thank you to Cathy and Tammy.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Mount Lebanon Cemetery Trust (PO Box 5984, Kingsport, TN 37663) or Colonial Heights Methodist Church (PO Box 6027, Kingsport, TN 37663).

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at East Tennessee Cemetery at 3:00 PM with Reverend Chris Brown officiating.

Trinity Memorial Centers (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family.