Gary Patrick “Pat” Dorton

Thank you for claiming me as yours the moment you first met me. I know you must’ve been disappointed that I wasn’t the bulldozer you thought was in Mom’s pregnant belly.

Thank you for being my first friend and idol.

Thank you for showing me how to seek revenge by spitting in someone’s drink.

Thank you for showing me how to problem solve by playing sleuths, “Bud” and “Sammy”. I have been an investigator ever since.

Thank you for letting me borrow your GI Joe Jeep for my Barbies.

Thank you for hocking up loogies with me to make mom gag so we could laugh at her.

I do not, however, thank you for naming me “Cootie”.

Thank you for showing me how to wrestle and find my strength.

Thank you for teaching me mischief and disappointment by tricking me into eating cat treats.

Thank you for teaching me how to laugh at myself by mimicking me accidentally farting during ballet. Thank you for teaching me how to hide cooked broccoli in potted plants so we didn’t have to eat it. Thank you for teaching me that life isn’t always fair by having me make our sandwiches for school while you only grabbed bags of chips off the top of the fridge.

Thank you for showing me perseverance by continuing to skateboard even after your wreck that left a huge open wound on your hip.

Thank you for trying to let me be a kid after our dad died. I wish you had known I needed you to be a kid then, too.

Thank you for protecting me by trying to keep me safe.

Thank you for showing me respect as a female

Thank you for walking me down the aisle to marry Will.

Thank you for showing me what true grace and forgiveness look like. You had a gift for accepting others instead of shaming them.

Thank you for being present and loving toward my sons when I didn’t know how.

Thank you for teaching Aiden and Reid how to make your famous “Womelette Internationale” and “Jamacianadian Bacon”.

Thank you for the gift of experiencing the grief of your death with mom.

Thank you for letting me feel your presence after your death and finally letting me take care of you.

Thank you for helping me believe that I am more than my mistakes. I wish you did, too.

Thank you for crying in front of me and with me. I needed to experience the loss of our dad with you.

Thank you for teaching me that men are more than just a wallet.

Thank you for teaching me how to be present while others are hurting.

Thank you for showing me how to contain my anger and utilize it when necessary.

Thank you for being a light even when you felt dim.

Thank you for loving me even when I didn’t feel worthy of your love.

Thank you for showing me how to invest in lifelong friendships. It gives me comfort that you had Micah, a brother that you chose.

Thank you for sharing your humor by telling me that it was your singing that brought my dying plants back to life, when in reality you just replaced them with new ones.

Thank you for loving us all unconditionally, even if I didn’t do the same for you.

On the last night of your life, thank you for showing me, in the most courageous way, how to take care of your needs.

Thank you for protecting our mom from having to watch you die by scaring her out of the house. Thank you for reminding me of all that I have gained in my life because of you. You just being you has made me a better person. You were a real life George Bailey, if only Clarence could have shown you how impactful you were and still are.

I am proud to be you sister, Pat, and honored that you were Aiden and Reid’s uncle.

I am looking forward to living the rest of my life with you in a new and different way.

I Love You,

Katie

On Monday May 25, 2020 Gary Patrick “Pat” Dorton passed away at his residence in Jonesborough, TN at the age of 44 from a lifelong broken heart. Pat was born on March 14, 1976 at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, TN.

Family and friends will treasure the imprint Patrick made on our souls with his quick wit, vast knowledge of any number of things, his kindness and understanding but mostly with his unselfish love of us all.

Pat was a retired horticulturist, well-known throughout the East Tennessee region. He received accolades from the city of Erwin in the early 2000’s for his avant-garde work in the horticulture industry. Pat had also received a 3rd degree black sash in Kung Fu at Mullins Shaolin. Pat was also an advocate for dogs inflicted with Itchy Jowl Syndrome, “because IJS is a serious disease affecting a number of dogs today”. He was also known for his talent at making others laugh, especially his nephews. He created the jingle for his “imported Norwegian dish Slock-King’s fish eyes”, “They’re looking back. They’re looking back. They’re looking back….Fish eyes!”.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Monroe Dorton; grandparents Harley and Bunnie Stallard and Buddy and Verna Dorton; uncles Rick Dorton and Garnie Dorton; cousin Joseph Stallard. Survivors include mother, Anita S. Dorton, and stepfather, Jim Pratt; sister and brother-in-law Katie and Will Graybeal; brother and sister by choice, Micah and Cara Roberts; much loved nephews, Aiden and Reid Graybeal; uncles Harley (Elva) Stallard, Bob Stallard, Mike (Nancy) Stallard, Larry Stallard; aunts Nancy (Glen Washburn) Wampler, Addie (Kenneth) Crawley, Janice (Bob) Wines, Bobbie (Jamie) Sweeney, Norma (Ronnie) Calhoun, Wanda (David) Parsons; Several cousins; his beloved dog, Walter

Funeral arrangements provided by Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City TN. A private ceremony was held on Thursday May 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please plant something green in your own yard in honor and memory of Pat.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Dorton Family.

This obituary was lovingly written by the family of Gary Patrick “Pat” Dorton.