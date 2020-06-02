ROGERSVILLE - Gary L. Morelock, 60, of Rogersville, formerly of Kingsport, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born in Kingsport on April 26, 1960, a son of the late Bobby and Rita Snodgrass Morelock, he has resided in this area most of his life. Gary attended Dobyns-Bennett High School. He was a Master Mechanic and an avid race car fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Donna; and grandparents, Jarvis and Audry Morelock and Charlie and Rose Snodgrass.

Gary is survived by his aunt, Bea Crawford of Kingsport; sister, Tonya Eads and family; stepsister, Gail Berry and family; and stepbrother, Tommy Wheatley.

Entombment services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum #3 with Preacher Mike Malone officiating. Those attending the entombment are asked to meet at East Lawn Memorial Park by 10:45 a.m.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Gary L. Morelock.