Brandon Wayne Steele, 34, went home to be with the Lord on May 30th at his home.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 6th at Speer's Ferry Church, 13241 US 23S, Duffield, VA. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Johnny Duncan and Rev. Tyler Dunn officiating.