KINGSPORT - William A. Sukel, 75, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Holston Valley Medical Center.

He was born in Charleroi, PA and lived in Kingsport for over 40 years. He was the son of the late Albert and Dolores Sukel.

William graduated from Charleroi High School in 1964. He served in the US Army from September 25, 1964 to August 23, 1968, where he was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas and in Turkey. He was part of the Army Security Agency and Military Police. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal as Sergeant E-5 for meritorious service from June 1, 1967 to August 23, 1968 along with a National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter pistol and rifle, and Good Conduct Medal.

He was employed by Ingersoll Rand Mining Machinery in Wise, VA, American Water Heater in Johnson City and by the Knights of Columbus where he retired as a Regional Program Consultant.

William was a member of Saint Dominic Catholic Church in Kingsport. He was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus and served as TN State Deputy. He enjoyed golf, NASCAR, Steelers football, and loved his dogs and especially his wife and daughters.

Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Carol Sukel; two daughters, Steffanie Sukel and Lori Sukel and her husband Christopher Helms; one brother, Tom Sukel, his wife Cindy and their family from Charleroi, PA; two grandchildren, Rainna and William Stallard.

The family of William Sukel will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 12 pm Wednesday at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, Kingsport with Father Michael Cummings officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be William Stallard, Chris Helms, Tom Sukel, Andrew Altieri and members of the Knights of Columbus. American Legion Post #3/265 will accord military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Able Forces Foundation, 115 Chester Street, suite B, Front Royal VA 22630, ASPCA or your local animal shelter.

