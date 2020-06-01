Roy H. Odom II

Roy was born in Sullivan County, TN to Roy Odom and Helen F. Odom.

He grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Sullivan South High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee in Ornamental Horticulture and Landscape Design. He had a lifelong love and dedication to gardening and nature. Roy wrote a popular column in the Kingsport Times News titled, A Little Thyme in the Garden. He was a prior member of the TN Master Gardeners. He was a longtime volunteer with Exchange Place and a volunteer for the Alter Guild of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. He worked with Harvest of Hope Community Garden. Roy was a champion and longtime treasured volunteer of Keep Kingsport Beautiful. He was a well known and popular speaker throughout the region, speaking on gardening and horticultural topics. His knowledge of plants, trees, gardening, and horticulture were limitless. Roy was an excellent cook and entertainer. He helped plan and execute celebrations from showers and parties to weddings and dinners.

Roy loved his dear Bichon, Sampson, his constant companion and his world. Life with Sampson was Roy’s greatest joy.

Roy was the most generous, loving, giving friend anyone could ever have. He was loyal and devoted to a fault. Not only was he sweet, he was one of the most fun loving, life loving, joys to be with. Smiles and laughter were always forefront when in his presence. Joy and beauty were his persona. He was a shining light to those who knew him and he shone brightly when he was with friends.

Roy is preceded in death by his beloved mother Helen F. Odom.

He is survived by his father; Roy H. Odom, brothers; Raymond Odom and Rodney Odom, several nieces and nephews, and many friends he considered to be his family.

A Memorial Celebration of Roy’s life is being scheduled for a future date. Details will be posted on the Gate City Funeral Home website and Gate City Funeral Home Facebook page. Honorary donations for Roy may be made to the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Tree Fund at Keep Kingsport Beautiful, 400 Clinchfield St. Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

An online guest registry for Roy is available at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Roy H. Odom II.