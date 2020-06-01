SURGOINSVILLE - Robert Hall Sloan, 76, went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020.

Robert was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Oak Glen Baptist Church. He enjoyed carpentry work and living for the Lord.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Sloan; parents, Lowe and Arie Sloan; daughter, Michelle Sloan Johnson; son, Robert Jason Sloan; brother, Jim Sloan.

Robert is survived by his grandchildren, Thomas Johnson (Courtney) and Stephen Johnson; great grandson, Charlie Johnson; brother, Tom Sloan (Lois); sisters, Anna Sloan Manis and Claudia Sloan Robinette; sister-in-law, Pat Sloan; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Sloan family.