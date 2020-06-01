Orville Reed Fansler, 84, born September 5 th , 1935 in Hawkins County, TN, was escorted into the presence of Jesus while surrounded by his family on May 31 st , 2020. We celebrate Dad’s heavenly reunion with our Mother, Pauline Fansler. We rejoice in knowing the promise of his salvation and eternal life.

Orville was a member of Catrons Chapel Church where he served as a deacon. He was a loving Christian Father, Husband, Pappy, and cherished neighbor to many. He was described as the sweetest, kindest, most gentle man who was loved by everyone he encountered. His humor brought endless laughter and funny memories to treasure. He was a master gardener who taught his children and grandchildren the art of gardening. Orville retired from Eastman Kodak in 1988.

God fulfilled His promise to Orville just as Psalms 127:3 promises, “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb is a reward.” Orville is survived by his five children, Ricky and Rita Fansler, Randy and Kim Fansler, Avery and Lynn Fansler, J.P. and Karen Fansler and Kristie and Greg Blessing; grandchildren, Scotty, Reagan, Matthew, Jared, Lauren, John, Nathan, Laken, Callie and Taylor; great grandchildren, Emily, Hudson, Hailey, Luke, Paxton, Emory, Loften, Brinkley, Rogan, Myrlie, Caroline, and Ladd; several nieces and nephews; two special friends, Bobby Joe Pierson and W.T. Jones; he had a God sent furry companion who he loved dearly, Marvel.

Orville is preceded in death by his wife, Callie “Pauline” Fansler; father and mother, Loften and Lillie Fansler; brothers, Paul and I.D. Fansler; sister, Virgie Falin.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Larry Tolley and Bro. Sam Newland officiating. Music will be provided by Pastor Gary Adkins and his family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Gary Adkins officiating. Pallbearers will be Scotty, Matthew, Jared, John, Nathan, and Jerry Fansler, B.J. Thompson, and Josh Vermillion. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Joe Pierson, Jeff Catron, Tim Thacker, William Winegar, W.T. Jones, and Earnest Jones. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Brooke Gibson, FNP, Freddie Williams, MD, and the staff of Elite Hospice, Misty, Melissa, and Terri for the exceptional care.

