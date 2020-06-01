Michael “Mike” David Fickle passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 22nd, 2020. He attended Sullivan Central High School and worked for A&L, Inc. for 20 years before retiring due to health issues.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Haskew D. (June) and Anna Mae Fickle.

He is survived by one daughter, Bethany O’Leary; two brothers, Bob Fickle and Don Fickle (wife Tiffany); three sisters, Diane Fickle (husband Larry Good), Karen Sue Kitzmiller (husband Rick), and Glenda Miller (husband Carl); two nephews, Tony Stallcup and Josh Douthat; one great nephew, Hayden Stallcup.

Mike will be cremated and a private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family.