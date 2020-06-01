KINGSPORT - Mary Ann Laughlin, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on May 30, 2020.

She was a loving wife, mom, and grandma who will be greatly missed, and will be remembered for her devotion to her family, especially her great love for all of her grandchildren. Mary Ann worked alongside her husband, Ezra, for 30 years, as they built their business, Tri-City Business Machines in Kingsport; she retired from there in 1998. She began serving as a volunteer in the Indian Path Hospital gift shop in the early 1990’s, and continued working there until 2018. She enjoyed her time in the gift shop, making many friends, and serving on their volunteer board. Mary Ann was a member of Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church in Kingsport.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Connie Cox Ramsey; her husband of 59 years, Ezra Laughlin; her brothers, Gale Ramsey, Carl Ramsey, and Tom Ramsey.

Survivors include her daughters, Phyllis Gibson, and husband, Chris, Kingsport; Janet Chambers, and husband, Tom, Nashville; and Debbie Carpenter, Mt. Carmel; grandchildren: Jeremy (Katherine) Gibson, Blue Hill, ME; Aaron (Jerica) Gibson, Kingsport; Katie Keesee, and Luke Keesee, Nashville; Wesley (Sarah) Carpenter, Church Hill; Allie Carpenter, Mt. Carmel, and their dad, Johnny Carpenter, Church Hill; great-grandchildren: Melody, William, and Lacie Carpenter, Church Hill, and Henry Gibson, Kingsport; her sisters Nancy (Hayes) Osborne, and Martha (Ray) Williams; sisters-in-law Gerry Ramsey, and Wilma Ramsey; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Marshall Steinle officiating.

Pallbearers will be Chris Gibson, Tom Chambers, Jeremy Gibson, Aaron Gibson, Wesley Carpenter, Luke Keesee, Johnny Carpenter, and Tom Laughlin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church, 6044 Orebank Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.

