KINGSPORT - Judy Ann Lambert, 68, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28th, 2020.

Judy was a LPN at Holston Valley for 18 years up until 1982. She was a very loving and caring women. Her second home was Belize, and she was loved by all there. Her husband John C. Lambert would like to give thanks to the nurses and doctors at Holston Valley who took care of his wife before she went to her heavenly home.

She is survived by her husband, John C. Lambert; her step-daughter, Shanisha Lambert; her step-grandchildren, Alisha, Mya, and Giada Lambert.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on June 3rd, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.