WISE, VA - Edward “ED” Masters, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence.

He was of the Christian Faith, a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired coal miner and was the Owner and Operator of Masters Trailer Park.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jean Holbrook Masters; parents, Hughea and Anna Beverly Masters; brothers, Charles Masters, Billy Ray Masters and Alfred Lee Masters; and sisters, Gradilee Marshall, Eulena Rynes, Emogene Smith, Mildred Skeens and Sue Salyers.

Surviving are a daughter, Betty Masters Meade; two sons, Eddy Masters and wife Ruthie and Jimmy Masters and wife Suzanna; two granddaughters, Angela Thompson and husband Todd and Lora Shanna Meade; two great-grandsons, Grayson Meade and Braxton Meade; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family would like to give a special Thank You to Dad’s caregivers.

Funeral services for Ed Masters will be private with Pastor Greg Sergent officiating. Burial will be in the Masters Family Cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.