Christine Marie Langley

DRYDEN, VA - Christine M. Langley passed away surrounded by her family on May 28, 2020. She was born June 27, 1972 in Bethesda, MD. She resided in Dryden, VA.

She is survived by her father, Alva C. Langley, Jr., and mother, Susan A. (Howard) Langley of Dryden, VA. She is also survived by many loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard U. Howard and Pearl M. Howard of MD. Paternal grandparents Alva C. Langley, Sr., and Mary L. (Zimbelli) Langley of Jonesville, VA. Also her cousin Samuel E. Adams III of MD. A celebration of life will be held at the Dryden Baptist Church in Dryden, VA on June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

To view obituary and sign guest book please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com.

Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.