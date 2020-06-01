Amy Lyn Campbell

She was born May 5, 1971 and was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kyle and Dinah Johnson of Rogersville and Clay and Lena Campbell of Madisonville, TN.

Amy is survived by her parents, Deryl and Jane Johnson Campbell of Rogersville; brother, Mark Kyle Campbell (Holly); nephew, Henry Clay “Hank” Campbell; niece, Caroline Rose Campbell, all of Franklin, TN. She had numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins whom she loved and was especially close to her aunt, Linda Johnson Adkinson of Durham, NC and her cousin, Whitney Johnson Mathis of Rogersville, TN.

Amy was an artist who graduated from Columbia Art School in Chicago, Illinois, and University of Northern Colorado. She was gifted in film making and web design and was also very talented musically. One of her greatest joys was traveling, which she did extensively both nationally and internationally. She was fortunate to have worked in some of her favorite places including London, Hawaii, and Colorado. Prior to returning home to Tennessee, Amy lived in Chicago where she worked with the Public Library Video Systems.

The family is grateful to the staff of Holston Manor, Kingsport, for their love and excellent care and to Amedysis Hospice, Kingsport, for their expertise in comfort. Appreciation is also expressed to First Baptist Church in Rogersville for their cards, flowers, prayers, and words of encouragement.

The family will have a private graveside service officiated by Rev. Charles Campbell and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.