A. Duane “Buck” Doty, 97, went to sleep Sunday, May 31, 2020 and woke up in the arms of Jesus Christ, his Savior.

Dad just celebrated his 97th birthday, appropriately on May 25th, Memorial Day. He was absolutely one of the greats of the greatest generation.

He was a wonderful, caring husband, father, grandad, great-grandad, brother, uncle, and friend to all. People would often state that Dad was the sweetest, kindest man they ever met.

He was born to Jess and Viola Doty in the Lost Mountain community of Greene County. He was a WW2 Army veteran serving as a Corporal in the Meds Corps. He was a planner in the Fiber, Order and Planning Department at Eastman Kodak and retired after 43 years of service. He was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 63 years, Dolores Armstrong Doty; second wife of 8 years, Wanda Sanders Doty; brother, E. LeRoy Doty; sisters, Ina Cutshaw and Alma Doty.

Survivors include sons, Alfred Doty and family; Charles Doty and family; Tim Doty (Debbie) of Blountville, TN; grandsons, Josh Doty (Alli) of Knoxville, TN; Rev. Jason Doty (Jen) of Kansas City, MO; and Jon Doty (Allison) of Louisville, KY. ; great-grandchildren that adored their great-grandad, Lana Doty, Bryson Doty, Jackson Doty, Jake Doty, John Doty, Eli Doty, and Declan Doty; loving and caring step-son, Rev. Johnny Allen Ramey (Debbie) of White Pine, TN; step-grandchildren, Victoria Ketron (Alex) of Mount Carmel, TN; Zachery Schaftlein and Noah Schaftlein; step-great-granddaughter, Olivia Ketron of Mount Carmel, TN; special niece, Deanna Flanary of Kingsport .

Also surviving are Dad’s Sunnyside Baptist Church family that he loved dearly, especially Doug and Freddie Foster; Darrell and Glenda Hughes; Don and Barbara Mumpower; Dr. Roy and Fran Graves; Dennis and Donna Horton and last, but certainly not least, “Little Man” Jayden Foster.

The family would like to thank the employees of Cornerstone Village for the last 4 years of friendship and care given to Dad. A special “Thank You” to the nursing staff of Magnolia Crossing.

Graveside services will be at East Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Rev. Jason Doty and Rev. Johnny Allen Ramey will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Dan Moneyhun will provide music. Pallbearers will be church family and grandsons. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.

In lieu of flowers, please give to Sunnyside Baptist Church Building Fund.

To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent , Downtown Kingsport is serving the Doty family.