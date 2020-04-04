Winnie Fowler

Winnie Rhoton Fowler, 86, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Wexford House, Kingsport, TN.

Winnie was born July 28, 1933 in Scott County, VA, to the late Emmet and Emmer Bowen Rhoton. She was a long time member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. Winnie retired from the Sullivan County School System following 25 years of food service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bill Fowler; son, Bobby Fowler; brother, Paul Rhoton; sister, Erma McCrabb; and half-sister, Nancy Bledsoe.

Winnie is survived by her daughter, Gwen Fowler; three grandchildren, Laurel, Neal (Kristen), and Carrie Blair; two great-grandchildren, Brian Abel and Daniel Blair; brother, Henry Rhoton; sister, Nora Bailey; half-sister, Janet Bledsoe; and very dear friend, Pat Kirby.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wexford House, especially nurses Whitney and Kristen, and her hospice nurse, Kathy.

A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Thanks to Hamlett-Dobson for all the kindness extended to the family.

If you would like to honor Winnie, please send memorial contributions to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5825 Ft. Henry Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.