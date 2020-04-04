Shirley Mullins Krull

She was born on June 26, 1943 in Colson, KY, a daughter of the late Coda and Etta Little Mullins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Krull; sisters, Nora Holmes and Nell Everidge; brother, Clarence “Cotton” Mullins; and grandson, Roby Icenhour.

Shirley was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a longtime, committed member of Airport Christian Church. Shirley loved to cook for her family and friends, flowers and spending time in the outdoors. She was an avid University of Tennessee fan.

She is survived by her son, Barry Pritchard and wife Susie; and son, Gregory Pritchard and wife Phoebe; grandchildren, Leo Icenhour, Willow Kesner, Cameron Pritchard, and Chloe Pritchard; siblings, Victor Mullins, Margie Robinette, Betty Hedgespeth, Coda Mullins Jr. and Zelma Sumpter; along with several nieces and nephews.

Due to current health concerns and restrictions regarding COVID-19, the family will hold a Private Graveside Service at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, TN with Pastor Chris Hughes officiating. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once the COVID-19 concerns and mandates are lifted. An announcement will be made by Oakley-Cook Funeral Home at that time. On behalf of the family and during these unprecedented times, continue to support them through this loss by sending cards, messages or making phone calls. Feel free to reach out to our valued staff for further information.

