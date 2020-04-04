WISE, VA - Ronald Boggs, 65, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia.

He attended Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church, was a 1974 graduate of Pound High School, a former coal miner working for Clinchfield Coal Company, was a former employee of Boggs Construction and he loved his kitty cats and dog.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Wilson Boggs and Viola Mae Bevins Boggs; a sister, Cathy Sturgill; and nephews, Gregory Sturgill, Wesley Roberts and Nicholas Boggs.

Surviving are his loving wife of 15 years, Melieta Boggs; daughter, Tonya Crabtree and husband Keith; son, Ronathan Boggs and wife Lisa; grandchildren, McKenzie Crabtree, McKayla Crabtree, Ivan Crabtree, Will Crabtree, Jaden Boggs and Emelee Boggs; brothers and sisters, Mildred Rutherford and husband Gary, Glenda Stallard and husband Steve, Peggy Strouth and husband Mike, Rodney Boggs and wife Barbara, Jeff Boggs and wife Donna, Darrell Boggs and wife Heidi and Melva Adkins and husband Anthony; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Ronald Boggs will be private with Pastor James Wilson officiating. Burial will be in the Robinson Family Cemetery in Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Freewill Baptist Church, 5300 Pole Bridge Road, Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.

Statement from the family:

Due to restrictions set forth by the CDC in regards to CoVid-19, limits have been set to the number of people that can be at Ronald’s service. We understand that Ronald had several friends and church family but at this time it is out of our control and must be immediate family only. Ronald was loved by many. We appreciate your love, support and prayers!