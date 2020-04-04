KINGSPORT - Robert “Bob” L. Fleming, Sr., 84 of Kingsport, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kentucky and raised in Virginia, he was the son of the late Tandy Jack “T.J.” Fleming and Gladys Fleming. He lived most of his life in Kingsport, Tennessee, where he was a local businessman, owning and operating a business in Kingsport for several decades. Through that business, he became close friends with many of his customers and fellow businessmen. He took special pride in the acquaintances he made through the operation of his business. Mr. Fleming was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Kingsport and Masonic Lodge No. 35 in Scott County, Virginia. Mr. Fleming was a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Fleming.

Mr. Fleming is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane (Bateman) Fleming; son, Robert “Rob” L. Fleming, Jr. and wife Penny, son, Foy Tandy Fleming and wife Terri; daughter, Paige F. Webb and husband, E.J., daughter, Rebecca Redwine and husband, Brandon, and daughter, Renae Carter and husband, Kenny; Mr. Fleming had 5 siblings, who he loved dearly; sisters, Peggy King and Linda McCann; brothers, Dobbin Fleming, Gabe Fleming, and Danny Fleming; a host of nieces and nephews who he also loved.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr. Fleming’s family will be having a graveside service for his immediate family only. However, a Celebration of his life will be held at the appropriate time and will include all of his family and friends who cherish his memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 207 N Boone Street, Suite 1500, Johnson City, TN 37604.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Life Care Center of Gray for their kindness shown and loving care given to Mr. Fleming.

“Jane, I’ll wait for you just beyond the moon”, Love Bob.

