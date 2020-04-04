Phyllis Marshall Susong

She was born in Greeneville, TN to Fox and Dosha Marshall. She had lived in Kingsport most of her adult life.

She was of the Baptist faith and attended Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing crafts, ceramics, and making dolls and flower arrangements. Phyllis worked for 56 years alongside her husband in their upholstery business. She was one of the most giving people I know. If you saw her, you always left with something, even if it was a honey bun or rice krispy treat.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Duane Marshall; sisters; Lorraine, Brown, Jean King, and Doris Mills.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ray Susong; sons, Nicholas Fox Susong, of Gray, TN, Nathan Susong and wife Teresa, Gray, TN; granddaughters, Amy Jackson and Nathaniel, High Point, NC, Rachel Blevins and Chris, Blountville, TN; grandson, Weston Susong, Johnson City, TN; great grandchildren that she absolutely adored, Hope, Kennedy and Jake; along with several nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to the current circumstances all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Susong family.