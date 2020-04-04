Lonald Eugene “Gene” Harper

He was born in Hiltons, VA on April 28, 1940, and was the son of the late Esker James and Eula Fay Sorah Harper. In addition to his parents Gene was also preceded in death by his 1st wife, Shirley M. Harper. He was a member of Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church. After 40 years of service Gene retired from TN Eastman Co and also worked as a funeral home attendant for Colonial Funeral Home. He was a member of the Hilton Trio and loved playing the guitar and harmonica.

Mr. Harper is survived by his wife, Janet Sue Harper; daughters Kathy Gullett and husband Robert (Jr), and Melissa McDowall and husband Darin; grandson, Robert “Robbie” Gullett, III; sisters, Sue Ann Seaver and husband James, Judy Spears and husband Charles; brothers, James “Tootie” Harper and wife Judy, and Carl “Duke” Harper; step son, Michael L. Light and wife Ginger; several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Mt. Vernon UMC Cemetery with Dr. Earl Miller and Pastor Danny Grizzle officiating. Oscar Harris will be providing the music. Pallbearers are Robbie Gullett III, Darin McDowall, Brandon Derting, Holton Carter, Greg Harper and Scott Harper. Honorary pallbearers are Junior Gullett, Greg Arnold, Randall Harper, Clayton Carter, Jim Harper, and Carl Harper II.

