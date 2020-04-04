“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever”

Jared C. White, 28, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Jared graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. He was an avid outdoorsman. Jared loved hunting, fishing, camping and the many bonfires he had with his friends and family. He had a big heart and was a loyal friend.

Jared was preceded in death by his mother, Shellie White.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Colton White; sister, Haley White; cousin, Carrigan White; uncle, Jason White; special dad, Dennis Fuller; loving grandparents, Mary Fuller and Donnie and Deborah White.

He was blessed with many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Jared had many good friends and a special friend, Dillion Calhoun, who was not only a friend, but a brother. He is also survived by his best Buddy, Chevy, his loyal dog who will miss him very much.

It was Jared’s wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org

The care of Jared C. White and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.