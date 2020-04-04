DUNGANNON, VA - Don (Donnie) Sluss, 82, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family at his bedside, on April 2nd, 2020.

He was a lifelong resident of Scott County, VA. He served as a deputy of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years, followed by a retirement from the town of Gate City. He spent most of his life hunting, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors. He loved his family very much, especially his wife, Lizzie Sluss, 81, whom he spent 62 wonderful years of his life married to.

Don is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Sweeney Sluss; father, Ballard Sluss Sr.; four brothers, Hershel Sluss, Ben Sluss, Fred Sluss, Mack Sluss; sisters, Estelle “Tabby” Richmond, Margaret Lou Meade, and nephew, Jesse Sargent.

He is survived by his wife, Lizzie B. Sluss, Dungannon, VA; daughter, Donna Sluss Lell and husband, Joe Lell; granddaughter, Jasmine Lell and special friend, Justin Banks; brother, Charles Sluss; sisters, Brenda Jessee and Jerry Strong, Virginia (Jenny) Campbell; sisters-in-law, Frieda Sluss, Mary Sluss; brother-in-law, Jack Meade; half-sister, Maxie Castle; along with several very special nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

A Graveside service is to be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ben Sluss Memorial Cemetery on Twin Springs Road, Dungannon, VA, with Rev. Steve Collins officiating. Eddie Sluss, Greg Robinson, Justin Banks, Jimmy Sargent, Jason Sluss, Kenneth Sluss, Jerry Strong, Joe Lell, and Roger Sluss will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.

An online guest resister is available for the Sluss family at www.gatecityfunerals.com

