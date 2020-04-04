Betty Shipe Sager

KINGSPORT - Betty Sager, 88, passed away during the morning hours of Saturday (April 4, 2020) following an extended illness.

Betty was born on October 6, 1931 in Woodstock, VA to the late Harry & Vallie Shipe. Betty was homemaker and a member of Cassidy United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Sager; two brothers; and three sisters.

Left to cherish her memories are her four daughters, Karen Moody & husband Reggie, Donna Hilton & husband Ray, Mitzi Brown & husband Allen, and Kristi Al-Khateeb & husband Shadi; eight grandchildren, Jason and Trent Moody, Brandon Hilton, Amy Barnett, Derek and David Brown, and Mia and Adam Al-Khateeb; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Torre-Moody, Kaylee Hilton, Tyler and Brooklyn Barnett, and Emma and Alana Brown; and a host of friends.

A private committal service will be held in the Garden of Everlasting Life III at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Tom Hancock officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Cassidy United Methodist Church (5801 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664).

Online condolences may be made to the Sager family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Sager family.