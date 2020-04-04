KINGSPORT - Betty Garrity, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29th, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

She was a wife to a U.S. Army Combat Veteran and mother to her son, a U.S. Army Veteran. Betty expressed her unconditional love every day and raised a family in this beauty of family love. She raised two daughters to expand her love through teaching and helping others. She was a loving wife and a wonderful mother who found fulfillment in making a home full of love. Betty loved the Lord and read her bible every morning.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Garrity; daughter, Rhonda Garrity; and parents, Jess and Virginia Rhodes.

Betty is survived by her son, Stephen Garrity; daughter, Leeanne Francis and husband, Maverick; and 3 grandchildren, Michael, Mason and Maddox Francis.

Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and in consideration of the health of the family and that of the public, a private graveside service will be held. A public memorial in celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Betty’s life, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.