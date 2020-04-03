Lesley “Brooke” Seckler, 33, born on June 10, 1986 was called home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020.

She was a loving mother of two children, Jadah Leslynn Compton, 14, and Barry Cart Compton, 9. She graduated from Sullivan North High School in 2004. She then went on to Northeast State to obtain a degree as a medical assistant and graduated from there in 2013. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a free spirit with a gypsy hippie soul. She is now an angel that gained her wings and will be loved and missed by all.

She is preceded in death by her father, Barry Seckler; grandmothers, Pearline Meade and Espie Seckler; sister, Chrystal “Paige” Jones; and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her grieving mother, Deborah Gilman Seckler; brothers, Tyler Seckler and wife, Allison Bonds, and Jackie Gilman and wife, Kimberly Laswell Gilman; a very special niece, “Sissy” Jayla Gilman; several nieces, nephews and 2 great nephews.

A memorial service will be set at a later date.

If you wish to pay your respects or send condolences to the family you may contact or visit Deborah Seckler.

