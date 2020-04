ROGERSVILLE - Robert G. Davenport, age 88, of Rogersville,went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a private family memorial service on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. The memorial service will be made public by visiting our website. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.