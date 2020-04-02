DUFFIELD, VA - Lois Ruth (Salling) Reed, 83, Duffield, VA passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

Lois was born in Scott County, VA on May 28, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Bartley Miligan and Rosa Lee (Darnell) Salling.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Johnny Anderson Reed; son-in-law, Randy Statzer; and sisters, Kate Rhoton and Pearl Harper preceded her in death.

Surviving are her daughters, Reba June Reed and Caroland Ruth Calhoun and husband, Gary D. Calhoun; granddaughter, Christa Denay Russell; great granddaughters, Emilie Madison Harrison and Gracie Leand Russell ; sisters, Sue Lawson and husband, James, Jane Smith and husband, Jim, Ann Jessee, and Trudy Williams; brothers, Bud Salling and wife, Janette, Fred Salling and wife, Shirley, Brian Salling and wife, Kathy, and Jeff Salling and wife, Debbie; along with several nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held at the Salling Family Cemetery.

