CHURCH HILL - Brenda Seaver, 70, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after her long courageous battle.

Brenda was born on April 18, 1949 in Bowling Green, KY and grew up in Williamsburg, KY. She married the love of her life, Winton Seaver, and moved to Hawkins County in 1970. She was a schoolteacher at Church Hill Elementary School for 41 years. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. Brenda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Winton Seaver; parents, William and Edna Dempsey.

Brenda is survived by her sons, Aaron Seaver (Laurie), Adrian Seaver (Heather), and Alan Seaver (Kristen); grandchildren, Caleb Seaver, Emily Seaver, and Andrew Seaver; sisters, Rebecca Lawson and Kay Bartley (Glen); several nieces and nephews.

Due to the state restrictions of COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held for the family on Saturday, April 4, 2020. To view the service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on her obituary page at 12:00 PM on Saturday. If you are not able to watch the service at 12:00 PM, it will be uploaded by 9:00 AM on Sunday, April 5.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com. If you would like for us to sign the book for you and would like for us to mail you memorial folders, please call us at 423-357-4113.

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Seaver family.