Shirley Bethany Brookshire went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 30 th , 2020. She was the daughter of Walter and Eva June Bethany.

Shirley retired from Milligan College where she worked as a secretary in the Advancement office. Milligan Homecoming was often the highlight of her professional year.

Shirley was devoted to her faith and loved working for her church. She attended Grandview Christian Church, and Island Road Evangelical Methodist Church. Shirley’s greatest joy was teaching little ones about Jesus, and she often taught Sunday School for 2 and 3 year old children.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Angela Stanbrough, of Johnson City, TN and her brother R.W. Bethany of Blountville, TN. She will be missed by many special cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles, as well as her Church family and friends. Her family would like to thank the staff of NHC Johnson City for their excellent care.

Due to the Covid-19 concern, there will be a graveside service for close family only at East Tennessee Funeral Home on Friday, April 3rd at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Milligan College or a charity of your choice.

East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Shirley Brookshire.