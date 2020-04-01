ROGERSVILLE - Robert G. Davenport, age 88, of Rogersville,went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Davenport; wife, Anna Sue Davenport; and sister, Francis Collier.

He was a loving husband and beloved father. All that knew him, knew his love for music and know that Heaven has gained a new choir member.

Survivors include his loving daughter, Beverly Lintz and husband, Jeff, of Georgia; son, G.W. Davenport and wife, Betty, of Rogersville; five grandchildren, Ben Davenport and wife, Kelly, of Johnson City, Jeremy Laster of Blountville, Jason Lintz and wife, Susan, Rachel Carpenter and husband, Michael, Joy Bragg and husband, Jesse, all of Georgia; brother-in-law, Ed Dugger and wife, Pat, of New Jersey; two nieces; a great niece; special friend, Jerry Seymore of Rogersville; and many friends.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a private family memorial service on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. The memorial service will be made public by visiting our website. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.