BLOUNTVILLE - Robert (Bob) Carson went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020.

A private service was held on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and wife. He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gunnings Baptist Church Seedline (Bible Publishing) Ministry, P.O. Box 3140, Blountville, TN 37617.

East Tennessee Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements and honored to serve the family of Robert Carson.