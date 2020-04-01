BIG STONE GAP, VA - Herbert Felix Stacy, Jr. (Frog), 68, left this world to enter his Heavenly home on March 29th, 2020 at 9:45 pm. He passed at home surrounded by his loving family. Frog was born in Appalachia, VA, resided in Big Stone Gap for the past 44 years but was always a true Bulldog at heart.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Kate Stacy, his father, Herbert Stacy Sr., and his brother, Joe Stacy.

Surviving are his devoted wife, Pam Stacy, his "Babydoll" who had the prettiest legs he'd ever seen. She was the love of his life. His oldest son, Chris Stacy, who made sure that not only his last hours but every day was filled with laughter (Jessica, "Jessie", whose amazing nursing skills and caring heart helped make his last days on earth as comfortable as possible), his daughter, Wendi Winebarger, his "Cowgirl" who he claimed looked up at him as she was born and in an English accent said, "Hello Father", (Ken, "Chavo", who surprised Frog by kissing him on the cheek the first time they met and was like a true son to him), and his youngest son, Michael Stacy, who once gave him the best Rick Flair chop any of us ever saw and who loved him so selflessly that he fulfilled his dying wish by reuniting a broken family (Autumn Bowen, who came along at just the right time to provide the extra love and care he needed) all of Big Stone Gap. Frog is also survived by his brother, best friend and "toughest man he knew", David Stacy (Saborah, whom he loved dearly) of Appalachia.

He was "Papaw" to his six grandchildren who adored him, Maddie (who claims she was his favorite), Hannah, Talon (his only grandson so he was probably really his favorite), Donna, Sophie and Kenleigh (who says they were all his favorite). His "grand-babies" were his whole world and loved their Papaw and all his far-fetched stories. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will undoubtedly never forget their sweet "Uncle Frog", and several in-laws who loved to joke with him.

If you knew Frog, you have been called "Honey" many times. He was always quick to respectfully compliment the ladies and show respect to the gentlemen. He loved hot dogs (with extra chili), going to the flea market and watching wrestling but more than anything, he loved to laugh with his family.

Herbert (Frog) was a proud coal miner with 23 years of service. He loved his job and buddies he worked with. He was of the Baptist faith and loved the song, "Walk Around Me Jesus". No doubt, Frog is no longer in any pain and is setting track records up in Heaven.

A special thank you to Intrepid Home Health for the outstanding care and friendship they provided.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Roy A. Green Funeral Home will be serving the Stacy family.