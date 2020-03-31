Nelle Christian Mowl

She was a faithful member of New Hope Christian Church, where she brightened the world through her role as church pianist for 60+ years. All who knew Nelle knew she had a kind, compassionate heart and a feisty, tell-it-like-it-is personality. Constant in her care for others, steadfast in her love for her family, and tenacious in putting those she loved before herself. Quick in wit and conversation, Nelle enjoyed sitting on her front porch, admiring the flowers. She radiated joy to all around her. The true matriarch of her family, she sparkled and loved deeply all who knew her. Nelle was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn G.C. Mowl; parents, Claude Tank and Mary Jane Alley Christian; sister, Hazelle Harris; brother, Blanton Christian.

She is survived by her daughters, Glynda Carter and husband, Allen of Greeneville, Debbie Peck and husband, Hank of Knoxville, Tammy Presley and husband, Jeff; son, Benny Mowl and wife, Marlene of Morristown; grandchildren, Greg Mowl and wife, Angie, Allynda Waldroup and husband, Fred, Julia Bowling and husband, Dennis, Katie Little and husband, Jack, Arron Presley and James Peck; great-grandchildren, Will Waldroup, Eric Waldroup and Dennis Neal Bowling; several nieces and nephews.

Due to the CoVid-19 concern the family will be having a graveside service only at 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 3, 2020 at Goshen Valley Cemetery with Rev. Charles Reeves officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 P.M.

