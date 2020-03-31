KINGSPORT - Lon Zade Shuler, 92, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at The Waters of Johnson City. He was born March 14, 1928, in Pulaski, VA to the late Lon and Dorothy Shuler.

Lon was a hard-working, loving and generous man. He enjoyed traveling, hunting and playing golf.

Lon retired from the U.S. Air Force and following retirement, he taught in the Sullivan County School System.

He was a member of The Church of Christ where he served as an Elder and enjoyed going on mission trips.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Shuler and his son, Charles Zade Shuler.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Deborah Quesinberry, Teresa Guinn (Terry) and Jenny Rutledge (Robert); twenty-five grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Graveside Service with full military honors will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Elmcroft of Kingsport for their compassionate care of Lon.

To leave an online condolence for the family please www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Lon Zade Shuler and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.