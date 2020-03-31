KINGSPORT - James “Jimmy” Baker, 70, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 6, 1949, in Nitro, WV to the late Hayden and Marie Holland Baker.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.

A private family Celebration of Life Service will follow with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. The service may be viewed online by going to Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page.

Burial will follow in the Garden of Meditation at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

