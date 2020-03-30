KINGSPORT - Norah Carol Condee Straight, of Kingsport, TN passed away on March 28 , 2020, at the Village at Allandale.

Norah Carol was a member of First Baptist Church Kingsport where she sang in the choir and taught children with special needs.

She was a realtor at Eleanor Eason Realty for 21 years. Norah Carol served as president of the Kingsport Board of Realtors and on several committees for the Tennessee Realtor Association.

She was a lover of a good book, warm weather, and the first sip of someone else’s cold drink. A member of a bridge club for many years, Norah Carol seldom met an opponent in any card game that she could not beat.

Norah loved the lake, she loved her family, and she loved her dogs. Her heart belonged to Hilton Head Island, Green Turtle Cay, and Boone Lake, TN, but really anywhere she could be with her family. She will be remembered for her loving heart, her quick wit, and her sausage gravy.

She is preceeded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Straight Sr.; parents Herman and Ella Condee; sister, Frances Levoff; and brother, Robert Louis Condee.

Norah Carol is survived by her children, Robert Lewis Straight Jr. and wife, Mary, Jo Ellen Moles and husband, Wallace, John Asa Straight and wife, Karen and David Straight and husband, Scott Anderson, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to the caring staff at The Village at Allandale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Green Turtle Cay Hurricane Relief Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/green-turtle-cay-hurricane-dorian-relief-fund.

A private family Graveside Service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

A celebration of Norah Carol’s life will be held at a later date.

