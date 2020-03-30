James C Christian

James was born on Feb 26, 1930 in Surgoinsville Tenn, the son of the late William and Mary Christian. He was the husband of the late Gladys Christian, they were married Dec 1955.

James served in the Air Force from 1951-1955 and was honorably discharged. He had worked for Springfield Hospital Center for many years and worked as a bus driver and aide for Frank Horton and Vickie Cubbage. James was a faithful member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church for many years, whenever the door was opened James was there. He will greatly be missed by all.

Surviving are son and daughter-in-law Tony and Deb Christian, brothers John and George Christian of Church Hill, TN, and Irvin Christian of Baltimore. and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his wife Gladys Christian, by his son Ralph Christian, and by his siblings Clara Greer, Ruby Hensley, Ruth Stacy, Mae Ison, Marie Johnson, Elizabeth Johns, and Russell Christian.

Services and interment are private.