Frank Cloud Jr.

He served the students of Wise County Schools for 39 years, most of that time as a school principal in Big Stone Gap and Appalachia. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as an Air Traffic Controller. He was a Baptist minister. He was intelligent, warm-hearted, and perpetually tinkering. Above all else, he was dedicated to his family, whom he showered with love and care.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lucian Frank Cloud and Alberta “Bertie” Cloud and his brothers Joe Cloud and Elmer Cloud.

He is survived by his wife Mary Frances Cloud, his son Bert Cloud (who followed his father’s footsteps to become a pastor) and his wife Gina Anderson-Cloud, his son Scott Cloud (who followed his father’s footsteps to become a teacher) and his wife, Sharee Cloud. Frank was particularly proud of his grandchildren Tom, Ben, Danielle, Kayana, and Trae.

There will be a private interment due to public gathering restrictions.

The family welcomes members of the community to share their memories of Mr. Cloud on Facebook by going to facebook.com/groups/frankcloudcelebration.

An online register is available for the Cloud family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com

Holding funeral home is in charge of arrangements.