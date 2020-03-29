KINGSPORT - Bobby J. Booker, age 75, of Kingsport can now be at rest after a lifetime of hard work and taking care of the people he loved the most.

The youngest child of the late Curtis Lee and Vesta Ellen Booker, with being the only boy on the family farm in Greene County, TN, hard work started early. He graduated high school at the age of 16, and then at 20 he joined the Army National Guard to serve his country. He then went to work at Holston Army Ammunition Plant before starting a family of his own all the while volunteering for the Church Hill Rescue Squad. Next he went to work at Eastman Kodak working as a lab analyst until retiring in 1999. After retiring he decided to go back at Eastman Chemical for an additional 10 years. He loved farming, yardwork, and was an avid outdoor enthusiast Bobby was involved with numerous hunting clubs, most of them being a key member or serving as an officer.

Always putting others first, Bobby was a devoted husband to his “superwoman” wife, Mary Ellen, a mentor to his “sidekick” son, Bobby Jr., an always willing listener to his daughter, Debbie, a trustworthy neighbor to his “best friend”, Garvie Wallen, and a role model for all. Not all men are created equal!

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tammy Renee; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Billy Jones; and brother-in-law, Otis Smith.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Booker; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and James Allen; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby Jr. and Marci Booker; sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and Michael Adkins; aunt and uncle, Maxie and Bill Helton; grandchildren, Maggie, Kaitie, Cody, Elizabeth and Christofer; and great-grandchildren, Major and Maze.

He will be heartbreakingly missed by many more family and friends.

Private graveside services were conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Providence County Line Cemetery in Rogersville, TN with Dr. Bobby Bernard officiating.

