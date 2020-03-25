CHURCH HILL - Virginia Lilly May Skelton, 84, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 after her long courageous battle with Leukemia.

A private family funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jon Rogers officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family is not going to have a public funeral service. If you would like to watch the funeral service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and view her service under her obituary. The funeral service will be uploaded within 24 hours after the service has went live if you are not able to watch it at 1:00 PM on Thursday.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Elm Springs Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 PM. Please keep in mind, access may be limited due to COVID-19.

