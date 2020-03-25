Nelle Hawkins

BLOUNTVILLE - Nelle Vaughn Young Hawkins, age 91, passed away Wednesday, March 26, 2020 at her home in Blountville, TN. Nelle was born on August 15, 1928 in Duffield, VA, daughter of the late Sam and Bessie Vaughn. She was preceded in death by her first husband Willie G. Young of 38 years, by her second husband Clyde Hawkins of 21 years, and by her beloved son Samuel Ozro Young.

She was a member of the Red Hill Memorial Church in Duffield, VA, and for the past six years had attended Kingsport First Assembly in Kingsport, TN. She was not shy in sharing her love for the Lord Jesus Christ. Nelle was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren, embracing every moment with them, and she instilled in her children strong values that have served them well. She was a fierce Mama Bear, and especially loved her role as Granny. She made friends everywhere she went. She was a very strong, determined and independent woman, not afraid of anyone or anything. A farm girl at heart, gardening was also a passion, especially for growing green beans. Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. In her latter years in life, Nelle worked as a supervisor at Terry & Thomas in Pennington Gap, VA. At the age of 60, she served an internship in Washington, D.C. with United States Quentin Burdick of North Dakota. At the age of 61, she attended Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap, VA and obtained her nursing degree.

Nelle is survived by her daughter, Juanita "Nita" Morgan (Wayne), four sons, Robert Franklin Young (Phyllis), Billy Wayne Young (Kay), Lloyd David Young (Belva), and Glenn Rhea Young. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Rosalie Fannon of Kingsport, TN, and Jeanette Pearsall of Wilmington, NC and one brother, Billy Vaughn of Kingsport, TN, and one sister-in-law Faye Vaughn. She leaves her special friends Patricia Berry, Kenneth Neeley, and Robert and Sue Young. She also leaves other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Lee Memorial Gardens, Wooday, VA with pastor Paul Wright and Robert Young officiating.

