KINGSPORT - James “Trippy” William Deal III born in Kingsport, on December 14, 1964 passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.

He was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School and ETSU where he was a member of the DB Soccer Alumni and was employed with Domtar for the last 34 years. Trippy never met a stranger and was always eager to help anyone. He will be sorely missed.

Survivors include his life partner and soulmate, Carla Casey; parents, James and Tina Deal Jr.; children, Brittany (Lester) Bailey, Terrence (Katie) Deal, Darian Deal, Daysia Deal, Jessica (Tyler) Stamper, Zach (Kelsea) Casey; grandchildren, Maleah Deal, Riley Deal, Tanner Deal, Drayden Jackson, Sariah Bailey, Tatum Jackson, Blakely Stamper, Brynlee Stamper and Brooks Stamper; brothers and sisters, Ingrid Rogers, Nikki (Steven) Lawson, Kip (Davita) Deal, Torre (Malasy) Deal and Dustin Deal; his work partner Paul Jones; fishing buddies James “Moose” Henry and William “Smiley” Carpenter; devoted friend, Larry Smith; along with a host of cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a scholarship in honor of James “Trippy” William Deal III has been established and donations may be sent to Carla Casey at 1116 Radcliffe Ave. Kingsport, TN 37664.

“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain” Revelations 21:4

