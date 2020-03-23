DUFFIELD, VA - Marie Bishop, 88, of the Jasper Community, entered her Heavenly home Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Scott County, Va. and lived most of her life in the Jasper Community. She loved gardening, cooking, canning and taking care of her grandchildren. She was of Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Bishop; two sons, Kenneth Bishop, Jr. and Sonny Bishop; daughter, Una Stanley; parents, Emory and Laura (Frazier) Gilliam; and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are two sons, Willard Bishop (Virginia) and Jimmy Bishop (Pam); two daughters, Berda Wallen and Loretta James (Rusty), all of Duffield; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother, Loren Gilliam, Mabe, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:00p.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Meredith Cemetery in the Jasper Community, with Pastor Billy Wells officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 1:50p.m. on Wednesday.

Friends and family are welcome at Marie’s home anytime, 221 Bishop Village Drive, Duffield, Va.

