Dennis lived most of her life in Wise County. She dedicated her life to caring for others. Working as a registered nurse in every local hospital for the last 55 plus years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, the Reverend and Mrs. Denver Dean; and a sister, Wilma Jean Harlow.

Surviving her are her daughters, Tracey Ayers and husband Rick, Christie Castle and Julie Jones; her son, Jessie Castle and wife Angel; granddaughters, Whitney Castle, Staci Fraley and Chelsea Jones; one great-granddaughter, Nova Adams; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services for Dennis G. Castle will be private. A celebration of life services will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.

Statement from the family:

Due to restrictions set forth by the CDC in regards to CoVid-19, limits have been set to the number of people that can be at Dennis’s memorial service. We understand that Dennis had numerous friends but at this time it is out of our control and must be immediate family only. Dennis was loved by many. We appreciate your love and support!