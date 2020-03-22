Carol Sue Dean
•
Today at 12:54 PM
NORTON, VA - Carol Sue Dean, 65, died Friday evening, March 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Granny had an unconditional love for her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Dean Jackson; her father, William “Tommy” Jackson; a daughter, Pamela Cooke; her husband, Carl Wayne Dean; three brothers, Glen Jackson, William T. “Bill” Jackson and Michael Jackson; and a sister, Maude Alice Dorton.
She is survived by two sisters, Paula Gardner of Norton, Linda Kay Wampler and her husband Larry of Norton, Va.; one brother, Omer Mack Jackson and his wife Linda of Norton, Va.; two grandchildren, Alyson Cooke and Dylan Cooke both of Norton, Va.; several nieces and nephews including special nieces, McKenna Wampler and Andrea Wampler; several cousins including special cousins, Janice Bolling and Lynda Stallard.
The family will receive friends on a limited time and number basis at 3 pm Monday, March 23, 2020, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. The family will then leave the funeral home at 4 pm to travel in procession to Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton for graveside funeral services.