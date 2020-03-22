Carol Sue Dean

Granny had an unconditional love for her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Dean Jackson; her father, William “Tommy” Jackson; a daughter, Pamela Cooke; her husband, Carl Wayne Dean; three brothers, Glen Jackson, William T. “Bill” Jackson and Michael Jackson; and a sister, Maude Alice Dorton.

She is survived by two sisters, Paula Gardner of Norton, Linda Kay Wampler and her husband Larry of Norton, Va.; one brother, Omer Mack Jackson and his wife Linda of Norton, Va.; two grandchildren, Alyson Cooke and Dylan Cooke both of Norton, Va.; several nieces and nephews including special nieces, McKenna Wampler and Andrea Wampler; several cousins including special cousins, Janice Bolling and Lynda Stallard.

The family will receive friends on a limited time and number basis at 3 pm Monday, March 23, 2020, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home. The family will then leave the funeral home at 4 pm to travel in procession to Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton for graveside funeral services.