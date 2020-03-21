Paul Ivan Garst, Jr., 74, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his residence at 7:30 am.

He was born in Bristol, VA. Paul grew up on the family farm in Blountville, TN. He graduated from Holston Institute (High School) in 1963, where he played basketball. Paul accepted Jesus and attended Pleasant Hill Brethren Church. He had last attended Brookmead Church of Christ.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; Paul Garst, Sr. and Dorothy Garst, brother; James Henry Garst, and infant son; Greg Garst.

He is survived by one son; Brian Garst (Jerri), two granddaughters; Macie and Harley Garst, two brothers; Danny Garst (Betty) and Michael Garst and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paul Ivan Garst, Jr.