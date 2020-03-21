MOUNT CARMEL - Kyle E. Shoemaker, 89, of Mount Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 19, 2020, at The Village at Allandale. He was born August 9, 1930, in Coeburn, VA to the late Maynard and Audrey Shoemaker.

Kyle was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a committed Christian and member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mount Carmel, TN where he taught Sunday school.

Kyle retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a Captain in the Security Department following thirty-three years of service. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having obtained the rank of Corporal.

Kyle enjoyed farming, fishing, horses, listening to Bluegrass music and watching old western movies. He was a true “cowboy at heart.”

His greatest joy was spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Visitation hours will be 12:30-4:30 pm on Monday, March 23, 2020, in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home. Due to the Covid19 situation access to the family may be limited.

The Graveside Service will be conducted Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Dr. John Compton and Pastor Todd Haley will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by The Hawkins County Color Guard and the U.S. Army National Guard. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 311 Cypress Street, Mount Carmel, TN 37645 or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to everyone who has called, visited, and prayed for us during this difficult time.

