KINGSPORT – Terry Lynn Williams, 61, passed away on March 19, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Terry was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lucian C. and Marie Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Ranny and Inez Williams, and 2 brothers Danny Williams and Bobby Williams.

Terry is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Shipley (Jesse) and Laura Williams (Trevor); son, Jacob Williams (Andrea); grandsons, Noah and Hayden Shipley; granddaughter, Bailee Williams; brother, Sammy Williams (Roberta); sister, Peggy Williams; special uncle, Ottis McGhee; several nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

